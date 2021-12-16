Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

