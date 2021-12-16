Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,137 shares of company stock valued at $993,964. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,752,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $20,638,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

