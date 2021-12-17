-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 65,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.