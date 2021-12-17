-$0.12 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

