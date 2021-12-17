$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

