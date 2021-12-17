$0.17 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 12,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

