$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $298.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

