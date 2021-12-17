$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $4,081,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.