$1.24 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

