$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $140.21 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

