$1.40 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

