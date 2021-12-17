$1.66 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Watsco reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,310. Watsco has a 52 week low of $223.36 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

