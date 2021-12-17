10,280 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,329,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ONON opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.