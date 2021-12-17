10,280 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,329,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ONON opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.
ON Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.