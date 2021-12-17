1,100 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

