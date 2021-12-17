$117.01 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce $117.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.44. 5,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,029. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

