$128.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $128.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

