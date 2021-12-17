14,027 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 103,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,810. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

