1,770 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.87. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,873. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
