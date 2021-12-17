1,770 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.87. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,873. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

