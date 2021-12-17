180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

