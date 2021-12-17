180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

