180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,903.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,765.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

