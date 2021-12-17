180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

