180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

CRWD stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.