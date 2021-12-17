$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 20,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,779. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

