$2.46 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

EXP stock opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.