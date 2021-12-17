$2.46 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

EXP stock opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.