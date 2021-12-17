207 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $443.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.