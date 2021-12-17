$22.87 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post sales of $22.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.21 billion and the highest is $24.28 billion. FedEx reported sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.14 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.47 billion to $98.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FDX traded up $11.80 on Friday, hitting $250.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.51. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

