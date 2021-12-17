$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post $24.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,550 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 864,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

