$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,971 shares of company stock worth $3,446,492 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 133,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,512. The company has a market cap of $506.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

