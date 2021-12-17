2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Hits $972,451.41

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. 2key.network has a market cap of $972,451.41 and approximately $11,118.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,058,469 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

