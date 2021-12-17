$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AZO stock traded down $14.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,996.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,065.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,852.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,663.40.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

