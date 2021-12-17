$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

