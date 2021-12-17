30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.22 million during the quarter.

