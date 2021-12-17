$369.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $369.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

NYSE ZEN opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,771. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

