3,704 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

