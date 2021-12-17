39,307 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 253,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.