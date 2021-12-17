3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.92.
About 3i Group
3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.
