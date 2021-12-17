3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 71.6% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get 3i Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2733 dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.