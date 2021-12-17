3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.92. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

