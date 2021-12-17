3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.