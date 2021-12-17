425 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

