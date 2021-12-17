$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $434.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.69 million. CDK Global posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

