$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,191. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

