7,260 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

