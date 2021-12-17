7,300 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

