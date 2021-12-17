76,460 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $81.25 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

