8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $637,722.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $840,504.55 and $637,722.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004766 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

