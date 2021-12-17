$9.36 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $9.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,313. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

