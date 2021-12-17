A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 560 ($7.40).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.91. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £582.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,588.90). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,818.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

