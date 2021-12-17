AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $80,710.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
