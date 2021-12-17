AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $80,710.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

