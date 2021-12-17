AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $132.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

